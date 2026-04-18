ICC Unveils Schedule for Inaugural Women’s T20I Challenge Trophy in Rwanda

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the schedule of the inaugural Women’s T20I Challenge Trophy, which will be held in Rwanda. The tournament will start on April 19 and will run till May 2. It will be organized in Kigali city, where The Gahanga Cricket Stadium’s two adjoining grounds will host the matches.

According to the schedule, Italy will take on host Rwanda on the opening day of the five-team tournament, while Nepal takes on the USA. Vanuatu have a bye on day one, before taking on Rwanda on April 19.

The tournament is a newly introduced event by the ICC, designed to give greater exposure to Associate Member teams. It joins the Emerging Nations Trophy, whose first edition took place last November, as part of efforts to expand opportunities in international cricket.

The competition features the top-ranked team from each of the ICC’s five regions that did not qualify for the Emerging Nations Trophy. All five participating teams earned their spots based on their performances in the 2025 regional Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Played in a double round-robin format, the tournament runs until May 2 and aims to provide consistent, high-quality match experience. This initiative is part of the ICC’s broader push to strengthen the women’s game globally and prepare emerging teams to compete against stronger opposition. IANS

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