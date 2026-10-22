ICC Unveils Schedule for U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027 Co-Hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the 2027 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, with Bangladesh and Nepal set to co-host the third edition of the tournament from January 21 to February 6. Sixteen teams will compete across 41 matches at venues in Chattogram, Sylhet and Kathmandu, with India entering the competition as two-time defending champions.

The tournament will feature four groups of four teams each, with the group stage running until January 26. The top-performing sides will then progress to the Super Six stage, where teams will be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each Super Six group will qualify for the semi-finals.

India have been drawn in Group A alongside Ireland, the West Indies and hosts Nepal. The defending champions will begin their title defence on January 22 against the West Indies at TU International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu. Nepal will open their campaign earlier that day against Ireland, setting up an important opening round for the four teams in the group.

Group B comprises South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa, while Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) make up Group C. England, Sri Lanka, the United States of America and Scotland have been placed in Group D.

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