India Crush Zimbabwe by 92 Runs to Seal Dominant 3-0 Series Victory

Raipur (ANI): Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 91, Shafali Verma's explosive 69 and all-round bowling performance powered India to a 92-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final women's T20I, held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday, helping the hosts complete a 3-0 series sweep.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India posted a formidable 216/7 in 20 overs, with Harmanpreet and Shafali leading the charge. In reply, Zimbabwe could manage only 124/7 in their allotted 20 overs. India's bowlers maintained control and restricted the visitors to secure a comprehensive victory.

The 92-run defeat is Zimbabwe’s joint fifth-biggest loss in women’s T20Is by runs. Their biggest defeat in the format came against Pakistan in Karachi in 2026, when they lost by 153 runs, followed by another 133-run defeat against the same opponents at the same venue.

Their next-biggest defeats were by 110 and 92 runs against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2026. The loss to India in Raipur is on par with the 92-run defeat against New Zealand, while Zimbabwe also suffered two 80-run defeats against South Africa in Bulawayo in 2026.

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