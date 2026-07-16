ICC Urges Swift Sri Lanka Cricket Polls as Constitution Revamp Advances

Colombo: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board, during its Annual Meetings in Edinburgh, has once again asked the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to hold elections as soon as possible and has noted progress made towards adopting a revised constitution, a news report in the local media said on Wednesday.

Though the Board received an update on the governance situation in Sri Lanka Cricket and acknowledged the work being carried out to finalise a revised constitution, it still maintained that SLC will remain unable to be represented at ICC Board meetings until further progress is made, said a report in the Colombo newspaper Daily Mirror.

The report said the ICC informed that it expects the elections to be conducted at the earliest opportunity as part of efforts to strengthen governance within the national cricket body.

In addition to the Sri Lanka Cricket update, the ICC Board approved several governance, membership, and Member support initiatives.

In a significant administrative development, the ICC said its Board approved the establishment of two key board sub-committees to oversee crucial sectors of the global game. The Governance Review Committee will be headed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia while the other one, a Franchise Leagues Committee, will be chaired by the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) President Tamim Iqbal. (IANS)

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