ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier: Babette de Leede to lead Netherlands squad

Amsterdam: The Netherlands Cricket Board on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, to be held in Nepal from January 18 to February 1.

Babette de Leede will lead the team as the Netherlands prepare for a crucial Women’s T20 World Cup qualification campaign. Head coach Neil MacRae believes the squad reflects a balance of experience, and recent strong performances will help them cross the qualification line. IANS

