Dasun Shanaka to lead Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan T20Is

New Delhi: Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, a key part of their preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which kicks off on February 7.

The team, captained by Dasun Shanaka, brings together a blend of seasoned players and fresh faces. Some players in this squad weren’t included in Sri Lanka’s earlier preliminary World Cup squad, adding an extra layer of competition as the team finalises its selections ahead of the global tournament.

Thirteen players from the 2024 T20 World Cup squad have been retained for the next tournament. These include Shanaka, Hasaranga, Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, de Silva, Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madushanka. IANS

