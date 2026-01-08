ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier to Kick off on January 18

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finalised the full schedule of the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026, including the Super Six stage. Ten teams will compete in Nepal from January 18 to February 1, vying for four spots in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in England and Wales in June-July.

Warm-up games are scheduled for January 14 and 16 at three venues: Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground, and Lower Mulpani Cricket Ground.

Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground and Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground will exclusively host competitive matches once the group stage begins on January 18.

Nepal face Thailand, while Bangladesh compete against the USA in the morning (9 am local). In the afternoon (1 pm local), Zimbabwe will play the Netherlands, and Ireland will challenge Papua New Guinea.

Scotland and Namibia will play their first matches on January 20. Four games are scheduled every other day during the group stage, which ends on January 26. The top three teams from both Group A and Group B will advance to the Super Six.

The matches determining the four qualifying nations are scheduled for January 28, January 30, and February 1.

The USA, Bangladesh, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, and Namibia are drawn into Group A, while Nepal, Thailand, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, and Scotland are drawn into Group B.

Once the top three teams from both groups make it to the super six stage, all teams will play three more matches and face the three qualified teams from the other group once. The semi-finalists of the qualifiers will seal their spot in the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year. (IANS)

