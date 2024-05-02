ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka confirm Group A semifinal spot

Abu Dhabi: Tournament favourites, Sri Lanka, confirmed their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group A semifinal spot with a dominant 67-run victory over Uganda at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Opener Vishmi Gunaratne’s career-best knock of 73, which got her player of the match award, and the Sri Lankan spinners were the stars for the table-toppers from Group A in their win over Uganda, which continues their unbeaten streak in the tournament with thre:e wins out of three games.

On the other hand, the Netherlands dashed Zimbabwe’s hopes of semifinal contention, with a hard-fought 14-run win at Tolerance Oval. Netherlands produced a solid, all-round performance with captain Babette de Leede, leading from the front and producing a player-of-the-match-winning performance with the bat in their crucial Group B encounter, which kept their semi-final hopes alive, while ending Zimbabwe’s chances.

At the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka’s opening stand began with a bang for Sri Lanka as Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi completed their fifty-run partnership from 45 balls. It was brought to a screeching halt by Janet Mbabazi who removed Chamari for 24 off 21 balls.

Harshitha Madavi was run out shortly afterwards, but Vishmi found support from Hasini Perera, who came in at number four. Vishmi completed her half-century from 51 deliveries, with Hasini being the aggressor at the other end. The latter was eventually dismissed for 30 off 24 balls in the 18th over.

Vishmi finished on an unbeaten 73 off 64 balls, her highest score in T20Is, leading Sri Lanka to a formidable 154/4 in 20 overs. In the defence, Sri Lanka were all over Uganda in no time, reducing them to 22/2 inside the Powerplay. Inoka Ranaweera stepped into the attack immediately after the Powerplay and struck twice in two deliveries, while left-arm wrist spinner, Shashini Gimhani also took a wicket in her first over, leaving Uganda were 35-5 inside ten overs.

Prosscovia Alako resisted Sri Lanka’s charge but scarcely found support from the other end as wickets kept tumbling. She made 36 in 32 balls and was the seventh batter dismissed. Kavisha Dilhari saw off the last two wickets from successive deliveries in the final over and Uganda were bundled out for 87, handing Sri Lanka a satisfactory victory.

