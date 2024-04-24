Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu returns to top in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings

New Delhi: Following a knock of 195 not out in the third ODI against South Africa in Potchefstroom, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu returned to the top in the latest ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings, released on Tuesday. Athapaththu’s ninth ODI century, which is the highest score in a successful chase in Women’s ODIs, helped her overtake England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt to the top spot. IANS

Also Read: Captain Chamari Athapaththu leads Sri Lanka to 10-wicket win over New Zealand

Also Watch: