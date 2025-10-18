ICC Women’s World Cup: South Africa thrash Sri Lanka, reach 2nd spot in points table

Colombo: South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to reach the second spot in the points table of the ICC Women’s World Cup clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Saturday.

They registered 4th win in 5 matches while the hosts remained at 7th place.

Vishmi Gunaratne’s composed start and Sri Lanka’s late surge after the rain break helped the hosts post 105 for 7 in their 20 overs. Their total was revised under the DLS method, with South Africa set as a target of 121 runs to win.

The Proteas reached the target in just 14.5 overs without losing a wicket. Laura Wolvaardt remained unbeaten at 60 from 47 balls while Tazmin Brits made 55 from 42 balls.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s innings revolved around Gunaratne’s fluent strokeplay early on, as she looked in fine touch and formed a solid opening stand with skipper Chamari Athapaththu after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat.

The pair played with intent, rotating the strike well and punishing loose deliveries, before disaster struck. In the midst of their partnership, a throw from Ayabonga Khaka at the bowler’s end struck Gunaratne flush on her left knee, forcing her to retire hurt and leave the field on a stretcher.

Hasini Perera, who replaced her, was dismissed for just four by Masabata Klaas, who bowled a sharp inswinger to crash into the stumps. Klaas struck again in her next spell, trapping Athapaththu in front for 11 to leave Sri Lanka in trouble. The hosts were 12 overs into their innings when rain arrived, halting play for a long period and threatening to derail their momentum.

When play finally resumed after heavy showers, the match was reduced to a 20-over contest. Sri Lanka, resuming on the back foot, showed remarkable positive intent in the remaining eight overs, adding 59 runs to lift their total to 105 for 7. Kavisha Dilhari (14) and Nilakshi de Silva (18) played handy cameos down the order, ensuring the hosts finished on a competitive note.

For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba was the standout performer with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3 for 30. Klaas’s early breakthroughs set the tone, but Sri Lanka’s lower order fightback ensured the visitors will have to chase a tricky revised target of 121 under DLS. IANS

