If Sanju gets going, he can win you the game in the first 6 overs: Gambhir

New Delhi: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has revealed that the team’s decision to bring Sanju Samson back into the playing XI midway through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was driven by a clear attacking philosophy rather than tactical match-ups, stressing that the wicketkeeper-batter has the ability to decide games inside the powerplay.

Speaking about the move, the India head coach emphasised that the team management wanted more firepower at the top of the order as part of the aggressive approach the side has adopted over the past 18 months.

“I know a lot of people will talk about how we wanted to break the three left-handers at the top, not at all. We just felt that we wanted to be more explosive because the ideology in the last one and a half years has been to go out there and be as explosive as we can be. The reason to bring in Sanju was not about managing the off-spinner from the other end. I believe that a quality batter will be good against any kind of bowler, whether it’s an off-spinner or a left-arm spinner. It was about whether we could get even more firepower at the top and be more aggressive in the first six overs,” Gambhir told JioStar.

He highlighted Samson’s game-changing ability with the bat, pointing out that the right-hander’s presence adds an extra dimension to an already powerful batting lineup.

“We know what Sanju can do, there was never any doubt about his talent and explosiveness. If he gets going, he can win you the game in the first six overs. Imagine having Abhishek, Sanju and Ishan as your top three, and then you have the likes of Surya, Hardik, Tilak, Shivam and Axar to follow. So, you can’t ask for anything more,” he said.

The former India opener also shed light on how the conversation with Samson about his return to the side took place before India’s match against Zimbabwe, revealing the relaxed nature of their communication.

“I conveyed it to him in the gym. In fact, we were both training together and I just told him that you’ll be playing against Zimbabwe, and he said, ‘let it come.’ That’s the kind of casual conversation we have. It’s not like a head coach and player’s relationship. It’s a relationship where most of our one-on-one conversations happen during practice sessions,” he noted.

Gambhir also spoke about backing young opener Abhishek Sharma despite his slow start in the tournament, urging him to remain fearless and focus on his approach rather than the scrutiny around his scores.

“I’ve had a worse experience than him in 2014 during the IPL, when I got three ducks in a row and then another in the fourth game as well. All I told him was that people will look at your scores and will talk about your form, but actually you are not out of form, you are just out of runs,” Gambhir opined.

He further explained that players should be judged only after spending enough time at the crease, saying, “The only time you can judge your form is when you have played 20 to 30 balls in the middle, and he hasn’t even faced 20 balls yet. All I wanted him to do was go out there in the next game and be even more aggressive compared to what he was in the previous game.”

Encouraging the youngster to stay committed to his attacking mindset, Gambhir added, “If you want to hit the first ball out of the ground, go and do it, and commit yourself to it 100 per cent because it really doesn’t matter what the world thinks about you. All that matters is what those 30 people in the dressing room think about you, and that is exactly what should matter to all the boys. There was no doubt whatsoever about Abhishek. For anyone, to be honest, in that dressing room, we always had faith and trust in everyone who was selected to represent the country in the T20 World Cup.” IANS

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