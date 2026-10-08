Iga Swiatek Dominates Iva Jovic to Secure Quarterfinal Spot at China Open

Beijing: Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek produced a commanding performance against American teenager Iva Jovic to reach the quarterfinals of the China Open, defeating the 18-year-old 6-1, 6-3 in their first career meeting on Wednesday.

Swiatek needed just one hour and 36 minutes to complete the victory, overcoming a brief fightback from Jovic in the second set to maintain her control of the contest.

The Polish star established her authority almost immediately, racing through the opening five games. Jovic finally got on the board in the sixth game after saving two set points, but Swiatek remained composed and eventually closed out the set on her fifth opportunity.

Jovic, who has climbed to a career-best No. 13 in the world, responded with greater aggression at the beginning of the second set. Swiatek broke in the opening game and moved 2-0 ahead, but the teenager began finding greater depth on her groundstrokes and quickly restored parity.

The momentum briefly shifted towards Jovic when she saved two break points in the following game to move 3-2 ahead. However, Swiatek regained control at a crucial stage, breaking the American twice in succession to put the match beyond reach.

The result ended Jovic’s latest winning run at six matches. The American had arrived in Beijing with considerable momentum after claiming the Guadalajara title last month.

For Swiatek, the victory extends her progress at one of the season’s major hard-court events and sets up another high-profile test in the last eight.

The former world No. 1 will next meet either third seed Coco Gauff or 13th seed Elise Mertens. Swiatek has enjoyed the better head-to-head record against both potential opponents, holding an 11-5 advantage over Gauff and a 2-0 record against Mertens. However, a potential meeting with Gauff would carry an added storyline. While Swiatek has won 11 of their 16 previous encounters, Gauff has taken their last four meetings, all in straight sets.

With Jovic dispatched in straight sets, Swiatek now awaits the winner of Gauff and Mertens as she continues her campaign in Beijing. (IANS)

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