Iga Swiatek, Zheng Qinwen survive three-set tests in China Open 3rd round

BEIJING: Former world number one Iga Swiatek staged a comeback to advance to the last 16 at the China Open on Monday, while home hope Zheng Qinwen survived another three-set test in Beijing.

Swiatek overcame frustration to cling on as her opponent served for the set, dominating a must-win tie-break to beat Croatia’s Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2.

She will face American teenager Iva Jovic for a spot in the quarterfinals. Jovic beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1 7-5.

China’s Zheng was tested by Marie Bouzkova, enduring her third three-setter of the tournament to beat the Czech player 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 7-5.

Zheng voiced frustration in each set at movement outside the court, including as she tried to salvage the second set on Bouzkova’s serve.

But she pulled out some of her most accurate tennis to clinch the last two games and win the match when 27th-ranked Bouzkova fired long.

Zheng, the current world number 54, next plays 118th-ranked Alina Charaeva who beat Sonay Kartal 6-4 6-1.

Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova also advanced and will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the last 16. Agencies

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