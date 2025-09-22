Iga Swiatek wins Korea Open title

NEW DELHI: A tenacious Iga Swiatek battled back from the brink of defeat to capture the Korea Open title on Sunday, surviving a fright in the first set before taming Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5.

Swiatek, who cruised through her first three matches in Seoul, looked out of sorts in the opening two sets, committing several double faults and sending many shots flying long and wide.

However, the world number two ironed out the errors and got a handle on her opponent’s game, wrapping up victory after more than two and a half hours.

It was the Pole’s third trophy of the year, adding to her triumphs at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I won it, because you were just playing great. I just tried to stay alive,” Swiatek said.

“Hopefully, we’re going to play more finals. It’s always tough against you, so it’s also entertaining.” Agencies

