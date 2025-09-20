Korea Open: Iga Swiatek made to wait as Seoul quarters washed out

NEW DELHI: Iga Swiatek’s Korea Open quarterfinal against Barbora Krejcikova was postponed on Friday as rain washed out the day’s play in Seoul.

All four singles quarterfinals were pushed back to Saturday as bad weather continued to affect the tournament, which has been hit with delays all week.

The semifinals will take place on Saturday evening, with mostly warm and sunny weather forecast for much of the day. Six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek opened her campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Romania’s Sorana Cirstea on Thursday.

It was the world number two’s first outing since she lost in straight sets to eventual finalist Amanda Anisimova at the U.S. Open.

Two-time major champion Krejcikova advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Britain’s Emma Raducanu in three battling sets. Agencies

