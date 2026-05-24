Ignacio Buse becomes first Peruvian to win ATP Tour title in 20 years

Hamburg: Ignacio Buse kept his cool at the end of a topsy-turvy championship match to secure a landmark breakthrough title on Saturday at the Bitpanda Hamburg Open.

The 22-year-old qualifier upset sixth seed Tommy Paul 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-3 across more than three hot and humid hours at Am Rothenbaum to claim a statement trophy at the clay ATP 500. Buse received treatment for dizziness from the tournament doctor after just five games and appeared to be fading fast after falling to 0-4 in the second set, but he rallied superbly to overhaul Paul and earn his maiden ATP Tour crown.

Buse is the first Peruvian ATP Tour titlist since Luis Horna won Vina del Mar in 2007. He joins Pablo Arraya (one title), Jaime Yzaga (eight titles) and Horna (two titles) as the only male tour-level singles champions from the South American nation. Arraya was in the stands in Hamburg to watch his countryman Buse's triumph.

“[I have given] effort for my whole life. It’s fully emotional for my family,” said Buse, whose father Hans is a tennis coach and was in Hamburg to see his son’s victory. “So many people involved that I cannot describe. This is for them and I feel extremely happy. It’s the best feeling in my entire life for sure. I feel incredibly happy. I don’t know what to say. I’m also really proud of Peru. It’s the best country in the world so I’m just so emotional now.” Agencies

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