Ignacio Buse storms into Top 50 with Hamburg title, climbs to career-high No. 31 in ATP rankings

New Delhi: The latest ATP Rankings update has delivered one of the most significant reshuffles of the clay-court season, headlined by a breakthrough run from Peru’s Ignacio Buse and a series of career-best movements across the tour following the Hamburg Open and Geneva Open.

The standout story belongs to Ignacio Buse, who surged 26 places to World No. 31 after a sensational title run at the Hamburg Open. The 21-year-old became only the fourth Peruvian player ever to enter the Top 50, joining an elite national group and etching his name alongside Pablo Arraya, Jaime Yzaga, and Luis Horna.

Buse’s path to the trophy was marked by remarkable consistency, dropping just two sets across qualifying and main draw matches, while defeating multiple Top-30 opponents, including Flavio Cobolli, Jakub Menšík, and Tommy Paul. IANS

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