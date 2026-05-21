IGPL standout Manav Shah becomes first league player to qualify for US Open major

New Delhi: Indian-American Manav Shah has become the first Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) player to qualify for a Major since the IGPL was inaugurated last year in September, and will be making his appearance at the US Open in a few months.

The 33-year-old Indian-American, who has come close to winning on the IGPL, has been in great form this season with three Top-7 finishes and one at T-11 in four IGPL starts. He has also spent a few months playing on the Asian Development Tour and Asian Tour.

It is turning out to be a great time for Indian-origin players as Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship for his maiden Major, and now Shah will make his debut in a Major. “To play a Major is just amazing, and I have had a great run at the AM Green IGPL, and now I get to the US Open,” said Shah.

Shah shot rounds of 66-71 to total 7-under to finish fourth in the 36-hole final qualifying tournament held at the Dallas Athletic Club. That earned him a spot in the 2026 U.S.

Shah finished the sectional qualifier in fourth place at 5-under after shooting 5-under 66 and even par 71 to earn one of the highly coveted spots in the major championship field.

It will be his maiden major championship appearance. The 2026 U.S. Open takes place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

The 33-year-old Manav Shah’s parents are of Indian origin, and he grew up in Bakersfield, California, playing on local public courses before playing collegiate golf for the UCLA Bruins. He graduated in 2015 with a degree in Political Science.

Shah has won eight professional titles globally. His most prominent victory came at the 2022 Quito Open on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, making him only the second Indian-American player to win a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The first was Arjun Awal, who won the Wyndham Championship in 2010.

Shah, who now plays on the IGPL tour in India, earned full playing status on the Asian Tour through Q-School and recently played in the International Series. (IANS)

Also Read: NFRSA lift Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy after five‑wicket win over Guwahati in ACA final