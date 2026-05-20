NFRSA lift Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy after five‑wicket win over Guwahati in ACA final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: North Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) were crowned champions of the Nuruddin Ahmed Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament 2026 (Elite Group) after defeating Guwahati by five wickets in the final at the ACA Stadium here today.

Chasing a target of 159 runs in the second innings, NFRSA comfortably reached the mark at 161 for 5 in 55.2 overs to seal the title in style.

Experienced batter Sibsankar Roy anchored the chase brilliantly with an unbeaten 59 off 91 deliveries, while Abhilash Maurya contributed a valuable 26 runs. Swarupam Purkayastha remained not out on 21 to guide the team home alongside Roy.

For Guwahati, Rohit Singh was the most successful bowler in the second innings, claiming two wickets for 43 runs, while Akash Sengupta picked up one wicket for 22 runs.

Earlier in the match, Guwahati posted 213 in their first innings before NFRSA replied with 249 to take a crucial lead. Guwahati then managed 194 in their second innings, setting NFRSA a target of 159 for victory.

The champions, NFRSA, received a cash award of Rs 15 lakh, while runners-up Guwahati were awarded Rs 10 lakh.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by ACA Vice President Romen Dutta, Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) president Paresh Chandra Das, along with several former cricketers.

Individual Award Winners: Player of the Final: Swarupam Purkayastha (NFRSA). Best Batter: Swarupam Purkayastha (NFRSA). Best Bowler: Abhilash Gogoi (NFRSA). Player of the Tournament: Swarupam Purkayastha (NFRSA).

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