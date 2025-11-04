Ranji Trophy: Ayushman, Sarupam help Assam to take control

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam took firm control on the third day of their Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, on Monday. After bowling out Railways for 224 in their first innings, the hosts reached 99 for 1 at stumps.

Following two days affected by rain and bad weather, some cricket was finally possible on Monday. Starting from their overnight total of 57 for 2, Railways lost Vivek Singh (43) with the score at 99 and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals before being bowled out for 224. The only significant resistance came from B.H. Merai, who remained unbeaten on 73 off 107 balls, hitting 13 fours.

Ayushman Malakar was the pick of the bowlers for Assam, finishing with figures of 3 for 42. He received good support from Mukhtar Hussain (2 for 66), Akash Sengupta (2 for 41), Sarupam Purkayastha (2 for 5), and Rahul Singh (1 for 36).

In reply, Assam had a shaky start, losing opener Pradyun Saikia off the very first ball of the innings. However, Abhishek Thakuri and Sarupam Purkayastha steadied the innings with a solid partnership, taking the team to 99 for 1 at the close of play.

Sarupam, who notched up his 12th first-class half-century, remained unbeaten on 70 off 95 balls, striking 11 boundaries. Abhishek provided valuable support with a patient 20 off 84 deliveries.

With two days virtually washed out, Assam will be eyeing a crucial first-innings lead to secure valuable points. They now need just 126 more runs with nine wickets in hand to surpass Railways’ total.

