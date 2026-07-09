Imran Khwaja’s Shock ICC Board Exit Marks End of Era as Associate Members Elect New Directors

Edinburgh: In a major shake-up in global cricket administration, long-serving International Cricket Council (ICC) Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja suffered a shock defeat in the Associate Member Directors’ elections held during the global body’s Annual Conference here on Wednesday.

France’s Gurumurthy Palani topped the polling charts with 35 votes, while UAE’s Mubashir Usmani and Namibia’s Dr. Rudie van Vuuren secured 26 votes each to claim the three available spots on the all-powerful 17-member ICC Board. Khwaja, a veteran cricket administrator from Singapore, finished a close fourth with 23 votes, while Malaysia’s Mahinda Vallipuram managed to get only 19 votes.

The ICC confirmed the development in an official statement, noting that the three elected Directors will each serve a two-year term on the ICC Board. While Palani and Van Vuuren enter the apex board for the first time, Usmani successfully retained his position.

Palani’s election to the all-important ICC Board will trigger another administrative change. “The result will require an election for Gurumurthy Palani’s position on the Chief Executives’ Committee as he is unable to hold both positions,” the ICC stated.

Congratulating the newly elected members, ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, “I congratulate Gurumurthy Palani, Mubashshir Usmani and Dr Rudie van Vuuren on their election as Associate Member Directors to the ICC Board. “Associate Members play a vital role in the continued growth and global expansion of our sport, and I look forward to working closely with them as we build on the strong progress being made across all regions.” Shah also acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing veterans. “I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to Imran Khwaja and Mahinda Vallipuram for their dedication and service to Associate cricket.

“Their contribution to the ICC and to the development of the global game over many years has been significant and deeply valued. Together, we remain committed to strengthening opportunities for all Members and ensuring cricket continues to grow in every corner of the world,” he added.

The defeat of Khwaja, a lawyer by profession, truly marks the end of an era. He had previously served as the interim ICC Chairman in 2020 and functioned as Deputy Chair under multiple chiefs, including N Srinivasan, Greg Barclay, and Shah.

He was also hailed as a saviour for anchoring crucial back-door negotiations between the PCB and the BCCI to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-stakes Men’s T20 World Cup clash in Colombo. Out of the 45 Associate Members, only 43 were eligible to vote as USA Cricket and Cricket Canada remain under suspension. With each member allowed three votes, a total of 129 votes were polled. Khwaja’s exit means the ICC will now have to appoint a new Deputy Chairman.

One of the three newly elected Associate Directors is expected to be chosen for the role before the four-day conclave concludes on July 11. The high-profile meetings were preceded by the delegates assembling at Lord’s to witness Australia clinch their seventh global crown in the final of the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup. (IANS)

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Hails ‘Huge Honour’ as He Joins ICC Hall of Fame on 54th Birthday