IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Confident India look to seal series, Bangladesh hope for turnaround

NEW DELHI: There is an air of calm confidence in India’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday. After a thumping seven-wicket win over Bangladesh at Gwalior, this Indian team is on a high.

The second T20I, which will be held here on Wednesday, could follow a similar script. The outing serves as the ideal platform for the youngsters in the Indian team to make a mark.

There was encouragement aplenty for the fringe players at the nets session. After having a hit, captain Suryakumar Yadav took a seat to watch the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rinku Singh and Tilak Verma go about their business.

Nitish reached top gear in the final few minutes of his stint, blasting the net bowlers to all parts. Suryakumar was most impressed, shouting words of praise. It was much the same when Rinku and Tilak took strike.

While Gwalior belonged to comeback man Varun Chakaravarthy, Delhi could see the rise of a new hero. Debutant Nitish played second fiddle to a belligerent Hardik Pandya on Sunday, making an unbeaten 15-ball 16. The Andhra all-rounder will hope to cement his spot with his own brand of fireworks.

This also holds good for opener Abhishek Sharma, who threw away his wicket on Sunday. The naturally attacking southpaw rushed down the track for a non-existent single, and was run-out for 16. A crisp straight six in his short stay was a reminder that if he can get stick around, the big knock is assured.

Sanju Samson, a certainty to open in this three-match T20I leg, needs a mighty score to stay on the heels of first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Mayank Yadav bowled a tight four overs, but did not quite hit top speed. This could be put down to easing into his return from injury, and the slow nature of the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium pitch. Now playing in his hometown, Mayank could go all out.

A run feast is on the cards if India bats first on this friendly Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch. The venue saw scores in excess of 200 for all sides batting first in IPL 2024.

Bangladesh, which has failed to follow this modern day slam-bang T20 template, could once again be left in the dust. After the defeat, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto stated that his team is capable of a far better showing. This claim will be put to the test on Wednesday. Agencies

