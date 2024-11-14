IND VS SA 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma smashes ton as India beat South Africa

Centurion: India beat South Africa by 11 runs in the 3rd T20I to lead the four-match series 2-1 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday night.

After scoring 219 runs, India restricted the hosts at 208/7 in allotted overs. Heinrich Klaasen struck 41 in 22 balls while Aiden Markram 29 runs. Marco Jansen hit 54 runs from 17 balls in the later part of the innings.

Earlier, Tilak Varma made his promotion to number three count by hitting a terrific unbeaten 107 off 56 balls – his maiden century in T20Is - as India posted a massive 219/6 . Coming out to bat in the opening over on a two-paced wicket, Varma took on the attack from the word go and upped the ante on meeting a favourable match-up as he smashed eight fours and seven sixes in his 107 not out – making him the second youngest Indian batter and 12th overall from the country to score a hundred in men's T20Is.

In all 71 of Varma’s runs came from the leg-side boundary, as the left-handed batter dazzled with some eye-catching stroke-play while pacing his innings very well. He was ably supported by Abhishek Sharma, who broke his lean run with a 25-ball fifty, as the duo had a 107-run stand for the second wicket, where targeting short square boundaries in Power-play stood out.

Brief scores: India 219/6 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 107 not out, Abhishek Sharma 50; Andile Simelane 2-34, Keshav Maharaj 2-36) beat South Africa 208/7 in 20 overs (Klaasen 41, Marco Jansen 54, Arshdeep Singh 3/37, Varun Chakaravarthy 2/54). Agencies

