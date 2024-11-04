India A accused of ball tampering in loss to Australia A: Cricket Australia clarifies

MELBOURNE: India A’s first unofficial Test against Australia A in Mackay, Queensland, concluded after just 22 overs on the final day. Skipper Nathan McSweeney’s unbeaten 88 anchored Australia A to a comfortable seven-wicket win.

However, Day 4 was marked by controversy when the umpires changed the ball before play began.

The Indian players approached umpire Shawn Craig regarding the decision, and he reportedly stated that the ball had been tampered with. “When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let’s play,” Craig was heard saying through the stump microphone, as picked up by the broadcasters. India A wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan expressed frustration with the call, calling it a “really stupid decision.”

After the wicketkeeper retorted, the umpire was heard saying, “That’s inappropriate behaviour. It is because of your actions we changed the ball.”

While it was reported that Kishan had been booked for dissent, Cricket Australia later clarified that that was not the case.

In a statement, Cricket Australia confirmed that the change in ball during the fourth innings was “due to deterioration”. Thus, Law 41.3.4 through which the fielding side will be imposed five penalty runs was not imposed.

McSweeney’s knock and a fifty from Beau Webster ensured Australia A made light work of the 86 runs it had to chase down on the final day. The victory helped the host take the lead in the two-match series.

The second four-day game is scheduled between November 7 and 10 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Agencies

