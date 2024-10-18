The new ‘All Out 36’? Cricket Australia trolls India after batting collapse

New Delhi: Cricket Australia took a dig at Rohit Sharma and Co., after Team India skittled for 46 in the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Trolling India for their disastrous batting collapse, Cricket Australia shared a highlights from India’s 36-all from 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on social media with a caption, “Is ‘All Out 46’ the new ‘All Out 36’?”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also trolled India and shared, “Look on the bright side Indian fans .. at least you have got past 36 ..” IANS

Also Read: Perth Stadium to host Ashes opener between Australia and England: Cricket Australia

Also Watch: