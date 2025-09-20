India A, Australia A play out tame draw

Lucknow: Devdutt Padikkal’s superb 150 powered India A to within a run of Australia A’s first-innings total of 532, but persistent rain on the final day meant the first unofficial Test between the two sides ended in a draw at BRSABV, Lucknow, on Friday.

On an otherwise batting-heavy contest, both teams piled on centuries — four in total across the game — as the bowlers toiled on a flat surface.

Australia A’s charge was set up by centuries from Josh Philippe (123) and Sam Konstas (109), who helped the visitors post 532/6d in their first innings. In reply, India A’s top order gave a steady start with Abhimanyu Easwaran, N. Jagadeesan, and Sai Sudharsan all making half-centuries. But at 222/4, a wobble threatened to undo that good work before Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel took charge.

The duo stitched together a mammoth 228-run partnership, with Jurel blazing away to 140 off 197 balls and Padikkal playing the anchor. Even after Jurel fell on the final day, Padikkal continued to hold firm, bringing up his 150 before rain washed away hopes of a result. India eventually declared at 531/7d, just one run shy of Australia A’s total.

The visitors’ openers, Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway, then added an unbroken 56-run stand in 16 overs, adding to their first-innings partnership of 198, before the match was called off.

For Australia A, offspinners Corey Rocchiccioli and Todd Murphy bowled the bulk of the overs. Rocchiccioli was the most successful bowler with 3 for 159 in 36.1 overs, including the prized wickets of Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, and Kotian.

Reflecting on the rain-affected game, Rocchiccioli admitted, “Unfortunately, the rain probably didn’t help us over the four days. I think if there were no rain, it probably would have allowed for a result somewhere along the line. But it was an invaluable experience with the group that we have picked. The players who have played here… first hit out for some of them in a while. So to be able to play in some foreign conditions, learn your game a little bit better, have some really good conversations in the change rooms, I think has helped everyone be better for these conditions and move forward to the next game.”

On dismissing Iyer, Rocchiccioli added, “Look, there’s actually probably no direct plan. I was just hoping to land the ball on the stumps. I probably didn’t bowl my best leading into that moment. Luckily enough, one sort of spun and took his pad. He is obviously a really big player that we looked at a lot during the pre-game, but there was nothing there that I thought was a weakness or anything. I just knew that I had to bowl good balls and ask good questions, and I was lucky enough to have the wicket at that moment.”

The second unofficial Test will also be played in Lucknow, starting September 23.

Brief scores: Australia 'A' 532/6 decl & 56 for no loss in 16 overs (Sam Konstas 27 not out, Campbell Kellaway 24 not out) drew to India 'A' 531/7 decl in 98 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 150, Dhruv Jurel 140; Corey Rocchiccioli 3-159, Liam Scott 1-31). IANS

