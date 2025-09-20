China Masters: Satwik-Chirag reach semis, Sindhu ousted in quarters

Shenzhen: Top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty powered into their second successive semifinals on the BWF World Tour, storming into the semifinals of the China Masters 2025 with a commanding straight-games victory at the Shenzhen Arena here on Friday.

Rankireddy and Shetty, who had finished runners-up in the Hong Kong Open 2025 last week, outclassed China’s Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan 21-14, 21-14 in 38 minutes during their quarterfinal clash.

This continued another mixed day for India in the event as singles star P.V. Sindhu was ousted from the USD 1,250,000 prize money tournament, losing to top seed An Se Young of Korea in straight games in their quarterfinal clash.

Sindhu went down to the Korean shuttler 14-21, 13-21 in 38 minutes in a clash on Court 2 at the gymnasium at Shangbu North Road.

Seeded eighth in the men's doubles competition, Rankireddy and Shetty, who are ranked fourth in the BWF World Rankings, defeated Chiu Hsiang Cheh and Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 21-12 in the second round.

In their quarterfinal clash on Friday, Rankireddy and Shetty were off to a fine start as they opened a 7-0 lead in the first game, The Chinese pair reduced the margin to 4-8 but the Indians continued the upper hand as they continued to lead, extending the margin to 11-5 and 17-10 and went on to win the first game 21-14.

In the second game, things were a bit close initially as the lead changed hands constantly, and the score reached 6-6. Rankireddy and Shetty opened up a 10-7 lead, and though Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan reduced the margin to 10-13 and then to 12-14.

From 15-13, Rankireddy and Shetty took charge of the match and wrapped up victory at 21-14, winning five points in a row in the process. In the semifinals, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will meet the seeded Malaysian pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, who defeated Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia, for a place in their second successive final. IANS

