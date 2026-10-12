India A avoid 3-0 sweep with 49-run win over Australia A

Puducherry: A clinical effort from the bowling attack, led by Gurjapneet Singh’s three-for and two scalps each taken by Yash Thakur and Nishant Sindhu, helped India A avoid a 3-0 series sweep with a convincing 49-run victory over Australia A in the third and final 50-over game here at the CAP Siechem Ground on Sunday.

In a successful defence of 275, India A bundled out Australia A for 226 in 46.2 overs. The visitors suffered a sensational collapse as they lost seven wickets for just 49 runs after sitting comfortably at 177/3 at one stage.

Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet used his variations to great effect to finish with impressive figures of 3-42, while right-arm fast bowler Thakur (2-38) and left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Sindhu (2-41) delivered key strikes in the middle and lower overs to seal the win for India A.

Earlier, after being inserted to bat on a slowish pitch with variable bounce, India A were bowled out for 275 in 49.3 overs, largely anchored by a counter-attacking 85-run seventh-wicket stand between Suryansh Shedge (66) and Vipraj Nigam (40).

Brief Scores: India A 275 in 47.3 overs (Suryansh Shedge 66, Priyansh Arya 49; Ben Dwarshuis 3-38, Will Sutherland 3-44) beat Australia A 226 in 46.2 overs (Josh Philippe 56, Nathan McSweeney 39; Gurjapneet Singh 3-56, Yash Thakur 2-35) by 49 runs. IANS

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