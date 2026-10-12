Hasan Mahmud becomes first-ever Bangladesh pacer to pick hat-trick in Tests

ABU DHABI: Hasan Mahmud created history on Sunday as he became the first-ever pacer from Bangladesh to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket. Mahmud, the 26-year-old right-arm fast bowler, achieved the feat during the third day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Bowling the 83rd over in the first innings of Afghanistan, Mahmud first went through the defence of Ismat Alam. With his next delivery, he had new batter Qais Ahmad caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das. Agencies

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