India ‘A’ to face Australia ‘A’ ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Melbourne: Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced the match days and venues of India A touring Australia this summer.

Two four-day matches between Australia A and India A and a three-day internal match comprising players from the Indian Test squad and India A will precede the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as the top-ranked Test nations prepare for their hugely anticipated showdown.

The lead-up games mean Australia will host the biggest Indian summer ever with the hugely supported Indian men’s and women’s teams playing in Australia over 69 days from first ball to last and in eight different venues Australia-wide.

The Australia A v India A matches will be played at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay (Oct 31-Nov 3) and the MCG (Nov 7-10) respectively, with the Indian internal match to take place at the WACA Ground (Nov 15-17) with players pushing their case for selection ahead of the West Test.

The Australian women’s team will take on India in three ODI’s in December as the rivalry between the world champion Australians and the rapidly improving India intensifies. IANS

Also Read: Cricket Australia to set up India Fan Zones at all venues for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Also Watch: