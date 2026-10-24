India Achieves Historic Milestone with 114 Medals at Asian Para Games

NEW DELHI: With 114 medals, India registered its best-ever performance in a single Asian Para Games during the ongoing edition in Aichi-Nagoya.

India is currently placed fourth in the medal tally for the 2026 edition with 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals.

The country’s previous best performance came in Hangzhou 2022 when it won 108 medals — 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze — en route finishing fifth.

In the 2018 edition in Jakarta, India won 72 medals. In the first two editions of the Games in 2010 and 2014, it won 14 and 33 medals, respectively.

The next two editions of the event will be held in Doha (2030) and Riyadh (2034). Agencies

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