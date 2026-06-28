India aim swift redemption as Ireland chase historic T20I series win

Belfast: India will have little time to dwell on their shock defeat in the series opener as they return to the Civil Service Cricket Club on Sunday for a must-win second and final T20I against a confident Ireland side eager to script another piece of history.

For India, Sunday's contest is about far more than levelling the series. It is an opportunity to respond after a performance that exposed flaws in both planning and execution.

Iyer, who was captaining the side for the first time in T20Is, admitted after the match that India lost execution during the middle phase, allowing Ireland to attack straight down the ground on a venue where the boundaries are comparatively shorter. He also stressed that the team would "forget what's happened" and return "all guns blazing" in the series finale. That statement now needs to be backed by action.

With the series on the line, the Indian think tank could consider changes to the playing XI.

Ireland, meanwhile, will enter the decider brimming with confidence. Having finally broken their T20I victory drought against India after eight successive defeats, Lorcan Tucker's men now have the chance to achieve something even more significant: a series victory over the world champions on home soil. IANS

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