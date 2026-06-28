Nabajyoti Club Clinch GSA Qualifying Round Cricket League Title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nabajyoti Club won the GSA Qualifying Round Cricket League at Judges Field, defeating Brahmaputra Boys Club by 9 wickets in the final.

Batting first, Brahmaputra Boys Club were bowled out for 74 runs in 17.2 overs. Siddhartha Oja top-scored with 36 runs, while Hirak Das and Trinayan Baruah claimed three wickets each to restrict the opposition.

In reply, Nabajyoti Club comfortably chased down the target, losing just one wicket. Trideep Sarma remained unbeaten on 30, while Bhargavjyoti Borah contributed 23 runs to guide his team home. The award ceremony was graced by former first-class cricketer Shushanta Biswa Sarma as the chief guest.

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