Bhubaneswar: India’s Mrithika T and Sri Lanka’s Dineth Induwara Weeraratna ran away with the women's and men's 100m sprint gold medals, respectively, on Day 1 of the BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics meet at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Of the eight gold medals decided on Wednesday, hosts India won six and Sri Lanka two.

In the women’s 100m, Mrithika clocked 12.02 seconds to relegate Sri Lankan K. Risansa Hirupama (12.07) to the silver. Bangladesh’s Dewan Sumaya (12.24) won bronze.

In the men’s section, Weeraratna (10.35) was a convincing winner. He opened up a handy lead from the very start and did not look back. India’s Rushiprasad Desai (10.46s) was left chasing the winner while Saad Jamaldeen of Sri Lanka also finished on the podium with a time of 10.57. Neil Samraj of India, a favourite to finish among the top three, finished fourth, clocking 10.67.

India’s other gold medals came from men’s shot put (Anurag Singh Kaler, 18.34 m), men’s triple jump (Daksh Bishnoi, 15.58m) and 1500 metres (Hitesh – 3:56.72 sec). (IANS)

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