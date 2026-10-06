India and West Indies penalized for slow over-rates in final ODI

Dubai: India and the West Indies have been sanctioned for maintaining slow over-rates during the third and final ODI of the three-match series in New Chandigarh. India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee, and the West Indies have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee after India were ruled to be four overs short and the Windies were two overs short after time allowances were taken into consideration during the final ODI on Saturday.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement. IANS

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