India assistant coach ten Doeschate wants Gill to play T20Is in the way he fares in IPL

New Chandigarh: India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said he wants Shubman Gill to bring his IPL batting template into the T20I set-up, adding that he believes the right-handed opener and skipper Suryakumar Yadav will come good closer to next year’s T20 World Cup.

In the second T20I, Gill bagged a golden duck, while Suryakumar made just five as India lost to South Africa by 51 runs. The last time Gill and Suryakumar hit fifties in T20Is, it was more than 12 months ago.

“I think taking on the captaincy, the way he did in England and how well he led and how much pride he took in that performance, I think an element of that carried over into what he wanted to do in the T20 side. So anything he was too caring and maybe a little bit tight and towards the back end of Australia (tour), the talks were around him freeing up a little bit more.

“You do know trying to relinquish that responsibility certainly in that capacity where you feel like it’s all about you and you really need to justify your place in the team. We don’t want him to do that. We want him to play as freely as he does during IPL seasons,” ten Doeschate said to reporters at the conclusion of the game.

Asked about Suryakumar’s prolonged lean run, ten Doeschate said, “It’s exactly the same with Surya. You mentioned the leadership roles and we are quite far down the road now with our planning and how we have set the team up.”

“If you are going to be India’s number three, there is pressure on you to score runs. There has been a fairly long string of form now where he hasn’t got the scores we like. But in isolation, we are certainly not worried about it. Batting at three again, the job we want from him is to go out there and attack.

“Personally, I think you back quality players and quality leaders like that, and they will come good. I can understand from the outside it looks like a concern, but I have got absolute faith in both of them coming good at the right time for us.” IANS

Also Read: Rodrigo De Paul completes permanent Inter Miami move