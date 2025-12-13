Rodrigo De Paul completes permanent Inter Miami move

Fort Lauderdale: Inter Miami have exercised an option to sign Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul on a permanent deal, the MLS club said. De Paul, 31, joined Miami on loan from Atletico Madrid in July, helping the club secure its first MLS Cup with 17 league appearances and a goal in the final against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 2022 World Cup winner had been contracted to Atletico Madrid until June 2026, having joined the Spanish club from Udinese in 2021. Inter Miami, however, did not provide details of the new contract. The Florida outfit also said it is in “ongoing negotiations” with out-of-contract Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and Argentine forward Tadeo Allende, whose loan from Celta Vigo expires this month. The new MLS season is due to begin on February 21 next year. IANS

