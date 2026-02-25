India basketball coach Scott Flemming to step down after 12 years in country

NEW DELHI: Scott Flemming has decided to step down as the head coach of the Indian men’s basketball team, following the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, where India will face Qatar on February 28 and Lebanon, four days later. Flemming has spent two stints as India’s head coach and replaced Veselin Matic of Serbia for his second spell last year. “I have been working in India now for a total of 12 years. Two times as the India National Basketball Coach and also with the NBA, as the Director of Basketball Operations and the Technical Director (Head Coach) of the NBA Academy,” Flemming said in a statement on social media. “I have no regrets, and my wife (Chawn) and I can’t imagine our lives without India. Years ago, I heard a good friend share this quote: “Do What You Do Best and Go Where It is Needed Most”. We came here to do more than just coach basketball, and that is why it has been a joy to be here for all these years.” Agencies

