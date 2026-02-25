Morocco Captain Romain Saiss Announces International Retirement

NEW DELHI: Veteran Morocco captain Romain Saiss announced on Tuesday his retirement from international football, bringing to a close what he called “the most beautiful chapter of my life”.

Saiss’s decision comes after repeated injuries, including in the last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he only played 18 minutes in the opening match against Comoros before he was substituted due to an issue with his left thigh.

The 35-year-old former Angers and Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back said on social media the decision followed “careful reflection” and was made with “immense emotion”.

“Wearing the colours of Morocco and becoming their captain will remain the greatest honour of my career,” he wrote.

“Every time I wore it, I felt the weight of responsibility, but above all an indescribable pride.”

His brief AFCON return in December had followed an 18-month absence, also due to injury, having skippered the side to the 2022 World Cup semifinal.

Saiss’ retirement comes just three months ahead of this year’s World Cup, in which Morocco is set to face Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.

“I will now be your number one supporter,” he said, “I am leaving the national team, but I will forever remain a Lion.”

Saiss will still play for Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd. Agencies

Also Read: French Star Griezmann in Talks for Orlando City Transfer