India batter Prithvi Shaw to make Ranji Trophy return

Kolkata: India batter Prithvi Shaw set to make a return to competitive cricket after a six-month hiatus due to a knee injury as he has been included in Mumbai’s squad for the fifth round of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy against Bengal here at Eden Gardens.

The decision to include Shaw in Mumbai’ squad came after a clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, following a fitness test in which he was deemed fit for competitive cricket.

“Prithvi Shaw is progressing well in his batting and fielding drills. He will undergo higher volumes of acceleration, change of direction, and agility drills over the next 3 weeks to develop the required robustness for his injured knee ligament before making a return to sports,” The NCA had informed the Mumbai Cricket Association, as quoted by Cricbuzz. IANS

