Ranji Trophy: Assam suffer innings defeat against Bengal at ACA Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bengal defeated Assam by an innings and 162 runs in the Ranji Trophy match at the ACA Stadium in the city today. Assam, asked to follow on today, wasn’t able to do well with bat in the second innings also and the entire team were bowled out 140.

Both the openers Rishav Das (17) Rahul Hazarika (20) gave Assam a good start in the second innings adding 31 runs on the opening partnership. Denish Das (21), Saahil Jain (26) and Dharani Rabha (24) also made a good start but failed to convert it to big innings. Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (5-43) came out with the best bowling figure for Bengal in the second innings. He also collected three wickets in the first innings.

Earlier Assam started the day’s proceeding from their overnight first innings score 99-8 and were bowled out 103. Captain Riyan Parag didn’t come into bat in both the innings due to injury. Mohammed Kaif and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal collected four and three wickets respectively in the first innings.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Assam-Bengal tie from today at ACA Stadium, Barsapara

Also Watch: