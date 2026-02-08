India beat Bangladesh to win SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship

NEW DELHI: India pulled off a dominant performance against Bangladesh to reclaim the SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship title, winning 4-0 in the final at the Pokhara Rangasala in Nepal on Saturday. Captain Julan Nongmaithen, who led India’s under-17 side to AFC Asian Cup qualification earlier this year, opened the scoring after receiving a pass from Pritika Barman and steering it into the net. Alva Devi Senjam, who had delivered the cross for Barman in the build-up, continued to be a menace in the final third. Just after the hour mark, she earned a penalty, and Elizabed Lakra made it 2-0 with a calm finish from the spot. Bangladesh, the defending champion, looked visibly rattled, and India piled on the pressure, finding a third goal by pressing high up the pitch. Pearl Fernandes, the tournament’s second-highest goalscorer with four strikes, stole the ball off goalkeeper Mst Yearzan Begum and tucked it into the net. Bangladesh looked for a way back, but India struck again late on. Senjam’s low cross into the box found Anwita Raghuraman, who guided the ball into the net to make it 4-0 seven minutes from time. IANS

