India beat Maldives 1-0 to seal SAFF Championship semi-final berth

Dhaka: Suhail Ahmad Bhat’s 38th-minute penalty and Priyansh Dubey’s late saves took India into the SAFF Championship semi-finals with a 1-0 win over Maldives in their final Group B match at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, November 11, according to an All India Football Federation (AIFF) media release.

The defending champions finished the group stage with six points, ahead of Pakistan on three, while Maldives bowed out without a point.

India will face either Bangladesh, Bhutan or Sri Lanka in the semi-finals on November 14. The opponents will be confirmed after the last Group A match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka takes place later on Wednesday.

Head coach Naushad Moosa made seven changes to the side that defeated Pakistan 3-2, with Abhishek Suryavanshi, Muhammed Uvais, Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Ricky Shabong retaining their places.

Bhat tested Hussain Shareef early with a near-post effort, but India had to wait for a penalty to take the lead. Abdul Rabeeh dispossessed Hussain Sifaau Yoosuf and was brought down by the defender inside the box. Bhat sent Shareef the wrong way, placing his kick into the bottom-left corner. The goal took Bhat’s tournament tally to three following his first-half brace in India’s win over Pakistan. Manglenthang Kipgen had scored India’s other goal in that match. Dubey saved Ali Hamdhaan’s free-kick in the 79th minute and Muzdhaan Hassan’s shot five minutes later. His most important intervention came in stoppage time, when he rushed out and blocked Ethan Ibrahim Zaki’s close-range attempt with his face. (ANI)

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