India beat Zimbabwe to setup virtual shootout against West Indies

CHENNAI: Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya struck blazing half-centuries as India thrashed Zimbabwe by 72 runs in their must-win Super 8 match to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the T20 World Cup, in Chennai, on Thursday.

The result puts India's campaign firmly back on track after an earlier stumble against South Africa, but it makes their clash against fellow two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1 a virtual knockout clash.

Abhishek smashed a brisk 30-ball 55 to provide early momentum, adding 48 runs for the opening wicket with Sanju Samson (24) after Zimbabwe opted to bowl.

Ishan Kishan (38) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) chipped in with quickfire contributions before Pandya hammered an unbeaten 23-ball 50 at the death to power India to 256 for four, the highest total of this edition.

Tilak Varma contributed 44 not out from 14 balls as he and Pandya put on an unbroken 84-run stand off just 31 deliveries.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava (1/62), Blessing Muzarabani (1/43), Tinotenda Maposa (1/40) and skipper Sikandar Raza (1/29) were among the wickets but struggled to stem India's attacking onslaught.

In reply, Brian Bennett top-scored with an unbeaten 97, but Zimbabwe were restricted to 184 for six in their 20 overs.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of three for 24.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl due to sensing moisture in the pitch that might assist his seamers. But his gamble backfired spectacularly as India's batters attacked from the word go, sent Zimbabwe's bowlers for the better part of 20 overs chasing leather, as the defending champions hit an astonishing 17 sixes, also a new record in the T20 World Cup.

Sanju Samson began the fireworks with a 15-ball 24, before Abhishek Sharma showed signs of coming back to his best self by hitting a 30-ball 55. Pandya applied great finishing touches by smashing an unbeaten 23-ball 50, while Tilak Varma also played his part fantastically by hitting an unbeaten 44 off 16 balls.

Onus is now on India’s bowlers to bowl out Zimbabwe quickly and get a big net run rate boost after it was left in tatters post a 76-run loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad. From the very first over, Samson, brought in place of Rinku Singh to break the left-handed monotony at the top, signalled intent - flat-batting a hard length ball from Richard Ngarava to six, before thwacking Blessing Muzarabani for another maximum.

Abhishek began more cautiously before a no-ball boundary off Tinotenda Maposa woke him up. A driven four through the line was followed by a pulled six off a slower ball that signalled that Abhishek was ready to get going. But Muzarabani struck back in the fourth over when Samson miscued an offcutter to deep midwicket. But Abhishek was unfazed - he launched Brad Evans over cow corner and got a thick edge for four.

Ishan Kishan joined in by lapping Ngarava over fine leg and pulling with authority, before being given a reprieve by Musekiwa. The middle overs saw Abhishek continue his assault.

Brief score: India 256/4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 55, Hardik Pandya 50 not out; Sikandar Raza 1-29, Tinotenda Maposa 1-40) beat Zimbabwe 184/6 in 20 overs (Brian Bennett 97no, Arshdeep Singh 3/24). Agencies

