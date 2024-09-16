Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Landmark Reforms in Governance, Health, and Recruitment

ITANAGAR: As a part of more all-inclusive developmental work, the Cabinet of Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led Arunachal Pradesh met for a highly important session today. The Cabinet again went through the 24 action points put before it during its first session on June 13, 2024, under the banner of "Reforms 3.0". These action points are steered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Developed India and aim to bring transformative changes across different sectors of the state.

This necessitates that the reforms are implemented smoothly and effectively, and for this, the Cabinet also underscored a collaborative, whole-of-government approach. The department was asked to achieve synergy and make technology work for 100% saturation of all Central and State Flag Ship schemes, for the beneficiaries who are eligible for it. In addition, the Cabinet was asked to modify the scheme guidelines so as to achieve much wider coverage and faster delivery of benefits.

Health sector was one of the main highlights of the meet. Here, the government has taken some substantial steps over eight years towards health care access consolidation. The Cabinet approved a couple of key proposals that further strengthen this sector. The alterations included amending the Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000, and creating new recruitment rules for Health & Wellness Officers, Tutors, and Directors of Medical Education and Family Welfare.

A total of ten nursing superintendent positions were established, and new recruitment rules were developed to reflect the changed scope of work. The approval of the Arunachal Pradesh Allied and Health Care Council Rules, 2024, is another significant achievement for elevating health care standards.

Further, the Cabinet modified the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Rules, 2018, to give further transparency in recruitment procedures, thus bringing better selection processes for Meritorious Sportspersons. Recruitment criteria were refined for Group A, B, and C posts and their vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen were given adequate attention. Adjustments in minimum qualifying marks for ex-servicemen has been made alongside APST and PwBD to include more numbers.