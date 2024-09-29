India Beats Nepal 4-2 to Reach Final of 2024 SAFF U17 Championship

Thimphu: India defeated Nepal 4-2 in a high-octane semifinal clash to progress to the final of the 2024 SAFF U17 Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium in the Bhutan capital on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, India scored through Vishal Yadav (2), Rishi Singh and Hemneichung Lunkim, while Subash Bam and an own goal by India’s Mohammed Kaif allowed Nepal to reduce the margin. IANS

