‘Omnipresent-A Story’ nominated for Ahmedabad International Film Festival 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: ‘Omnipresent-A Story’, a short film directed by journalist, author and filmmaker Hemanta Sarma, has been nominated for the 17th Ahmedabad International Film Festival (AIFF) 2026, officials said. According to festival authorities, over 4,700 films from more than 150 countries were submitted this year, with a select number shortlisted by the jury after evaluation. The organisers reportedly praised the film’s storytelling approach and creative presentation. Produced under the banner of Focus Media, the environmentally themed film addresses plastic pollution and urban consumerism through a symbolic narrative inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The film was written and directed by Hemanta Sarma, with production by former IAS officer Deba Kumar Kalita, and features a cast including Dhruba Prasad Borah, Niharika Nath, Pranavi Mahanta, Dhiraj Das and Garima Das. The festival is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad from September 30 to October 2, 2026.

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