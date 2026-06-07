India blank Korea 3-0 to clinch Women’s U18 Asia Cup hockey bronze

NEW DELHI: The Indian hockey team won the bronze medal at the Women’s U18 Asia Cup after registering a commanding 3-0 victory over Korea in the third-place match on Saturday.

Sandeepa Kumari (2’), captain Sweety Kujur (16’) and Nousheen Naz (33’) were on target as India capped off its campaign with a podium finish.

Determined to bounce back from its narrow shootout defeat against China in the semifinals, India made a dream start and took the lead within the opening two minutes. Sandeepa showcased excellent composure, producing a brilliant finish to give India the breakthrough and set the tone for the contest. India continued to dominate possession and create opportunities in the attacking circle. Its persistence paid off in the 16th minute when Sweety found the back of the net with a field goal to double India’s advantage heading into the second quarter.

With a comfortable two-goal cushion, India maintained control after the break and further extended its lead in the 33rd minute. The tournament’s top scorer, Nousheen, added her name to the scoresheet with a clinical field goal, taking her tally to 12 goals in the competition and strengthening her position at the top of the scoring charts.

For her influential performance and opening goal, Sandeepa was adjudged the Player of the Match. IANS

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