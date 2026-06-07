PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian men's U-18 hockey team

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian men's U-18 hockey team for clinching the Men's U-18 Asia Cup 2026 title, describing the achievement as a "splendid accomplishment" and praising the team's exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the tournament.

Reacting to the victory, the Prime Minister said in a post on the social media platform X: "A splendid accomplishment by our young hockey players!

"Congratulations to the Indian Men's U18 Hockey Team on winning the Men's U18 Asia Cup 2026. The team displayed exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the tournament, culminating in a memorable victory in the final.

"This triumph also reflects hockey's growing popularity among our youth. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," Modi posted. IANS

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