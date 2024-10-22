India captain Harmanpreet Kaur included in Women’s T20 World Cup team of the tournament

New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been included in 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup team of the tournament, which includes champions New Zealand and runners-up South Africa being represented by three players each, along with players from West Indies, Bangladesh, England and Australia.

Though India didn’t enter the semi-finals under her leadership, Harmanpreet ended the tournament with 150 runs in four matches and being dismissed just once in four innings. The right-handed batter also made unbeaten half-centuries against Sri Lanka and Australia at Dubai and Sharjah respectively.

The team includes New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who picked up Player of the Match in the final as well as the Player of the Tournament trophy. Amelia, 24, took 15 wickets – the most by any player in an edition of Women’s T20 World Cup – and scored 135 runs, including top-scoring with 43 in the final to help New Zealand lift the trophy for the first time.

She is joined in the side by her team-mates – pacer Rosemary Mair, who took 10 wickets at an average of 11.70, including three in the final, and off-spinner Eden Carson, listed as 12th player in this team after picking nine wickets.

South Africa’s opening pair of captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits - the two highest run-scorers in the competition – have been selected too. IANS

