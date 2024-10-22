Sports

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur included in Women’s T20 World Cup team of the tournament

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been included in 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup team of the tournament, which includes champions New Zealand and runners-up South Africa being represented
New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been included in 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup team of the tournament, which includes champions New Zealand and runners-up South Africa being represented by three players each, along with players from West Indies, Bangladesh, England and Australia.

Though India didn’t enter the semi-finals under her leadership, Harmanpreet ended the tournament with 150 runs in four matches and being dismissed just once in four innings. The right-handed batter also made unbeaten half-centuries against Sri Lanka and Australia at Dubai and Sharjah respectively.

The team includes New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who picked up Player of the Match in the final as well as the Player of the Tournament trophy. Amelia, 24, took 15 wickets – the most by any player in an edition of Women’s T20 World Cup – and scored 135 runs, including top-scoring with 43 in the final to help New Zealand lift the trophy for the first time.

She is joined in the side by her team-mates – pacer Rosemary Mair, who took 10 wickets at an average of 11.70, including three in the final, and off-spinner Eden Carson, listed as 12th player in this team after picking nine wickets.

South Africa’s opening pair of captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits - the two highest run-scorers in the competition – have been selected too. IANS

